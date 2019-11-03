Shocking pictures show fire damage inside former care home following horror fire which killed Patryk Mortimer

The 39-year-old Polish national died in a blaze which started at the former Manor House care home, in Easington Lane, in the early hours of Saturday, November 3 2018.

Days later, Northumbria Police confirmed they were treating his untimely death as murder – and detectives are continuing their investigation to find answers for Patryk’s family.

These shocking pictures show the extent of the damage following the fatal fire.

Inside the former care home following the horror fire. Inset: Patryk Mortimer

Nine residents were helped to safety by firefighters and Patryk was pulled from the building, but was pronounced dead a short time later, despite the efforts of firefighters and paramedics to save him.

A post-mortem found the preliminary cause of death is effects of fire. The coroner’s investigation into his death has been adjourned while the criminal investigation is carried out.

Exactly one year on from the devastating blaze, detectives are reissuing their appeal for information in a bid to find answers.

After the fire six people were arrested though no one is currently ‘under investigation’ at the present time.

Police and Fire investigators at the scene of fatal fire

Throughout the investigation, officers trawled through 600 of hours of CCTV footage and spoke to dozens of people in connection with the incident.

CCTV footage which captured Patryk’s moments in the hours leading up to his death has been released as part of senior investigating officer Detective Superintendent John Bent’s fresh appeal for information.

He said: “Today, I am appealing to the entire community to think back to this incident. Patryk was seen in the New Inn pub in Hetton hours before the fire and socialised with a number of people.

“We want those people and anyone from the wider community who thinks they may have information - however small or insignificant they feel it may be - to come forward.

Patryk Mortimer

“It could hold the key to giving Patryk’s family the answers they deserve and ensuring the person responsible is brought to justice.”

Inside the former care home