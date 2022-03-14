Shiney Row Male Voice Choir will be performing ‘A Special Concert for the People of Ukraine’ at St. Chad’s C of E Church, East Herrington, at 7pm on Saturday, April 30.

The choir will be joined by guest singers soprano Jullie Pendleton and tenor John Rowland.

Acting secretary Kevin Lillie said members of the choir had wanted to do whatever they could to help the hundreds of thousands of refugees fleeing Russia’s invasion.

“The men of Shiney Row were keen to do their bit to support the people of Ukraine,” he said.

"We thought that the best way for the choir to help was to hold this special concert and ‘Rejoice In Singing’ to try and raise as much money as we could.”

Formed in 1959, Shiney Row Male Voice Choir regularly performs concerts and charitable events in the region, and further afield. The group is proud of its heritage and works to maintain and develop male voice singing for future generations to enjoy, with the motto ‘Rejoice In Singing’.

Tickets for next month’s concert will be £8 per person. There will also be a raffle and a special donation box.

Organisers are encourages everyone to get their tickets early and support the event. All proceeds will go to the ‘Hope for All Ukraine Appeal’.

You can obtain further information on the concert on the choir’s Facebook page or their website, http://www.shineyrowmvc.org.uk

