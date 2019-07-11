Washington Academy student Amy Neale with staff and family fundraising for Macmillan Cancer Support in memory of her mother.

After her mum was diagnosed with cancer in February 2018, Amy Neale decided to start raising funds for Macmillan Cancer Support who helped the 16-year-old make precious memories with her mum in her final months.

Amanda Walton, known as Mandy, died in June last year just months after she was diagnosed with cancer.

Amy with her mam Mandy pictured at Christmas in 2016.

During the heartache of losing a parent, Amy, who attended Washington Academy, decided to raise as much as possible in the hope of helping other families going through the ‘worst of times’.

Devoted daughter Amy said: “I’ve been fundraising for around 15 months now and all together we’ve had £1,960 donated.

“I started fundraising for Macmillan then because they helped mam so much in her last few months.

“Hopefully the money raised will help a family so they can come together when the worst is happening.

Amy with her mum Mandy.

“Before my mam passed away I’d raised £588, I use to tell her how much I’d got up too and she’d say ‘I’m proud of you pet.”

“She was my best friend and my mam. I was a proper mammy’s girl. We were so much alike.

“My mam was able to have the last few months of her life with her family and we’re so grateful to Macmillan for that.

“Seeing her ill was quite traumatic and upsetting – heartbreaking – and I don’t want other families to go through that.”

Washington Academy student Amy Neale with father Graeme.

Amy began fundraising after her music teacher, Miss Wallace, suggested picking up pennies and getting people to donate their spare change.

At the first count, Amy had just £16 but from there she’s managed to raise £1,960 – including an £800 donation from Herron’s Food in Concord, where Mandy worked before she passed away.