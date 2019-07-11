'She was my best friend' - Washington daughter raised hundreds for Macmillan in memory of mum who was told she had just months to live
A brave schoolgirl who began fundraising after her mother was told she had cancer and had just months to live has raised hundreds of pounds in her memory.
After her mum was diagnosed with cancer in February 2018, Amy Neale decided to start raising funds for Macmillan Cancer Support who helped the 16-year-old make precious memories with her mum in her final months.
Amanda Walton, known as Mandy, died in June last year just months after she was diagnosed with cancer.
During the heartache of losing a parent, Amy, who attended Washington Academy, decided to raise as much as possible in the hope of helping other families going through the ‘worst of times’.
Devoted daughter Amy said: “I’ve been fundraising for around 15 months now and all together we’ve had £1,960 donated.
“I started fundraising for Macmillan then because they helped mam so much in her last few months.
“Hopefully the money raised will help a family so they can come together when the worst is happening.
“Before my mam passed away I’d raised £588, I use to tell her how much I’d got up too and she’d say ‘I’m proud of you pet.”
“She was my best friend and my mam. I was a proper mammy’s girl. We were so much alike.
“My mam was able to have the last few months of her life with her family and we’re so grateful to Macmillan for that.
“Seeing her ill was quite traumatic and upsetting – heartbreaking – and I don’t want other families to go through that.”
Amy began fundraising after her music teacher, Miss Wallace, suggested picking up pennies and getting people to donate their spare change.
At the first count, Amy had just £16 but from there she’s managed to raise £1,960 – including an £800 donation from Herron’s Food in Concord, where Mandy worked before she passed away.
Headteacher Sue Hamilton said: “The support offered to Amy from a wide range of our staff encompasses the whole ethos of the school, we are so proud of what Amy has managed to achieve in memory of her mam and hope her drive and determination to succeed continues as she begins her studies post-16.”