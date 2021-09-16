Seven smokers ordered to pay more than £3,000 for dropping discarded cigarettes on Sunderland streets

The cases were heard at South Tyneside Magistrates Court.

It means70 smokers have now received Fixed Penalty Notices for littering Sunderland with their cigarettes in the last two years.

Of the seven due to appear court on Wednesday, September 15, six failed to attend the hearing brought by Sunderland City Council at South Tyneside Magistrates Court and the cases were proved in their absence. The seventh pleaded guilty by post.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All were issued with a Fixed Penalty Notice of £150 for littering but failed to pay the penalty charge despite reminder letters, meaning the matters were referred for legal proceedings.The seven are:

Dionne Urban, Churchill Avenue, Sunderland - offence witnessed in Market Square. Proven in absence, fined £220, victim surcharge £34 and costs of £235. Jade Raw , Hill Crescent, Murton – offence witnessed on Crowtree Road. Proven in absence, fined £220, victim surcharge £34 and costs of £235. Adam Telford, Planet House, Sunderland – offence witnessed on Market Square. Proven in absence, fined £220, victim surcharge £34 and costs of £235. Louise Turnbull, Victoria Street, Hebburn - offence witnessed on Crowtree Road. Proven in absence, fined £150, victim surcharge £34 and costs of £235. Credit for picking up cigarette reduced the fine. Stacey Forbister, Reedling Court, Sunderland - offence witnessed on Market Square. Proven in absence, fined £220, victim surcharge £34 and costs of £235. Michael Colquhoun, Craigshaw Square, Sunderland - offence witnessed Hylton Castle play area car park. Proven in absence, fined £220, victim surcharge £34 and costs of £235. Katie Bland, Windsor Road, Seaham - offence witnessed on Market Square. Pleaded guilty by post, fined £40, victim surcharge of £34 and costs of £235.

Councillor Claire Rowntree, Deputy Leader of Sunderland City Council, said: "These fines send out a very strong message that smoking can be a very expensive habit if you don't stub your cigarettes out in an ashtray.

"People want and expect a clean city and so we are prepared to take action against a minority who can't dispose of their litter properly.