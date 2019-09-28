See work underway on transformation of Sunderland's historic Town Park
Substantial works to transform Sunderland’s historic Town Park are well underway.
Repairs and a major facelift are being carried out at Sunderland Minster Churchyard and Town Park, the green land next to the Minster, which is a key feature of the National Lottery Heritage Fund and City Council-backed Bishopwearmouth Townscape Heritage Scheme.
Altogether £700,000 is being invested in the two projects with a National Lottery Heritage Fund grant of £460,000 plus match-funding of £240,000 from the council.
The works are part of the £1.5bn package of city-wide public and private sector investment projects that Sunderland has planned over the next five years, including half-a-billion in the city centre.
In the park, which was originally the heart of Bishopwearmouth village, updates include the creation of a new central seating area on the footprint of the historic streets of Little Gate and South Gate, new granite paving, new steps to Low Row and improved lighting.
An interpretation panel will also be added to explain the important history of the medieval settlement. The works to the south and east boundary walls around Sunderland Minster will complement park and open space improvements.
These works include: rebuilding unstable sections, repointing in traditional lime, and replacing the modern railings with traditional cast iron railings to match the surviving historic sections.
Works being carried out at the landmark Peacock and Dun Cow pubs are also part of the restoration of the area.
Sunderland Minster remains open throughout the works.