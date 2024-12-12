See Sunderland musicians recreate Live Aid to raise £50,000 and counting for lifeline charity

By Katy Wheeler

Lifestyle Editor

Published 12th Dec 2024, 14:00 BST
Updated 12th Dec 2024, 14:09 BST

City musicians dusted off their skintight jeans to dress as George Michael, Freddie Mercury and more for a Sunderland version of Live Aid.

Organised by Sunderland Music City as part of its recent fundraising drive, Music Against Child Poverty LIVE saw more than 10 bands take to the stage in front of a capacity crowd at The Fire Station.

Tickets, merchandise sales, and a charity raffle from the sold-out show helped Sunderland Music City reach its fundraising goal of £50,000, with all proceeds going to Love, Amelia, the city baby bank charity who helps young people in need - with the final total still being calculated.

Here’s some highlights, as captured by TyneSight Photography.

The Live Aid-style concert saw acts perform classic songs by music legends, with some even dressing the part, too.

1. Raising the roof

The Live Aid-style concert saw acts perform classic songs by music legends, with some even dressing the part, too. | TyneSight

Photo Sales
Frankie & the Heartstrings' frontman Frankie Francis was MC for the night and also performed as George Michael.

2. Channeling George

Frankie & the Heartstrings' frontman Frankie Francis was MC for the night and also performed as George Michael. | TyneSight

Photo Sales
Sunderland musician Beccy Young appeared as Madonna, getting the audience on their feet with a rendition of Into the Groove.

3. Getting into the groove

Sunderland musician Beccy Young appeared as Madonna, getting the audience on their feet with a rendition of Into the Groove. | TyneSight

Photo Sales
Maxïmo Park frontman Paul Smith wore two hats on the night: as the legendary George Michael as well as David Bowie, performing iconic tracks Modern Love and Heroes in his own inimitable style.

4. Doffing his cap to legends

Maxïmo Park frontman Paul Smith wore two hats on the night: as the legendary George Michael as well as David Bowie, performing iconic tracks Modern Love and Heroes in his own inimitable style. | Tynesight

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:SunderlandMusicians
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice