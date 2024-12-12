Organised by Sunderland Music City as part of its recent fundraising drive, Music Against Child Poverty LIVE saw more than 10 bands take to the stage in front of a capacity crowd at The Fire Station.

Tickets, merchandise sales, and a charity raffle from the sold-out show helped Sunderland Music City reach its fundraising goal of £50,000, with all proceeds going to Love, Amelia, the city baby bank charity who helps young people in need - with the final total still being calculated.

Here’s some highlights, as captured by TyneSight Photography.

1 . Raising the roof The Live Aid-style concert saw acts perform classic songs by music legends, with some even dressing the part, too. | TyneSight Photo Sales

2 . Channeling George Frankie & the Heartstrings' frontman Frankie Francis was MC for the night and also performed as George Michael. | TyneSight Photo Sales

3 . Getting into the groove Sunderland musician Beccy Young appeared as Madonna, getting the audience on their feet with a rendition of Into the Groove. | TyneSight Photo Sales

4 . Doffing his cap to legends Maxïmo Park frontman Paul Smith wore two hats on the night: as the legendary George Michael as well as David Bowie, performing iconic tracks Modern Love and Heroes in his own inimitable style. | Tynesight Photo Sales