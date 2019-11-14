See Sunderland clinician's new pioneering technique to inject plasma into man's scalp to combat hair loss

Salma Ainine, from {my}dentist Oliver’s House, in East Herrington, recently won the title of Young Dentist of The Year at the national company’s annual Excellence Awards for her progressive techniques towards dentistry and facial aesthetics.

The Sunderland branch has invested tens of thousands of pounds in advanced technology, and their latest piece of equipment uses a syringe gun, known as a meso injector, to inject the scalp thousands of times in an hour with PRP, which stands for platelet rich plasma.

It’s the only place in the North East using the technology to administer the PRP, instead of doing it manually which is more painful, and in the past six months around 100 people have received the treatment.

PRP hair loss treatment at My Dentist, Durham Road, East Herrington, Sunderland

The procedure, which injects nutrients as well as plasma into the scalp, has been attracting clients from as far afield as Fife who say they’ve noticed a difference in two sessions.

John Coull, 50, who travels to Sunderland for sessions, said: “I noticed the difference within three weeks and I don’t feel any pain when it’s being done, I actually find it relaxing.”

Prices are £1,000 for one session, three for £2,000 and £4,000 for seven sessions, but at around £7,000 for a hair transplant it’s seen as a cheaper, less invasive alternative.

Although it’s been used for medical purposes for a number of years as it accelerates the healing of an injury, PRP became well-known for aesthetic purposes by Kim Kardashian who has ‘vampire facials’ using plasma injected into the face to rejuvenate the skin.

Award-winning dentist Salma Ainine

Salma, who as well as dentistry at the practice specialises in facial aesthetics, said: “Plasma can be used to heal anything, from acne scarring to sports injuries. But instead of putting steroids in your body, this is using your own plasma for healing.

“In hair loss, it’s injected around the follicles which are dormant to bring them back to life and start growth.”

The treatment works by extracting 10ml of blood from a client. The blood is then spun in a centrifuge at high speed for five minutes to separate the plasma, which is the white cell component, from the rest of the blood.

She added: “A lot of the dentistry procedures we do here transform people’s confidence and offering facial aesthetics is a natural extension of that.”

John Coull having the PRP hair loss treatment at Oliver's House in Sunderland

Client John Coull's before and after images following PRP treatment