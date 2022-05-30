See Sunderland city centre's full summer programme with Royal celebrations, food, music and free children's activities

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From June through to September the city will play host to parties and performers from Ed Sheeran to Elton John - and now a full summer programme has been released.

Sunderland’s summer programme begins on June 2 with five days of celebrations for The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, where Park Lane, Low Row, Keel Square and Sunniside Gardens and High Street West will host a variety of costumed characters.

Across the same weekend, Ed Sheeran is set to perform at the Stadium of Light on June 3 and 4 before Elton John’s concert on 19 June.

Sunderland's summer programme has been unveiled.

In celebration, a steel band will play on Low Row and aerial artists will perform at High Street West as a circus comes to the city’s Keel Square.

On June 5, Mowbray Park will be the setting for The Big Jubilee Lunch, from 11am to 4pm and Sunderland BID is inviting families to either bring a picnic or purchase food from a variety of street food stalls.

The Royal weekend will see kids’ clubs and drama workshops teaching a selection of royal skills from waving to curtseying, with live music from Back Chat Brass and local buskers.

The following weekend, from Friday, June 10 to Sunday, June 12 Sunderland is holding its first Souled Out Festival on the former Vaux site with three days of live music, street food stalls and attractions.

On July 22, the city’s Roller Rink will arrive Keel Square, from 11am to 8pm with special sessions themed to pay tribute to music across the decades.

And from 25 July to 4 September Sunderland BID has lined up a packed programme of events and activities including appearances by magical characters, free workshops, kids’ clubs, an AR trail

Sharon Appleby, Chief Executive of Sunderland BID, said: “We are determined to make sure everyone has a great time and is able to enjoy the best of everything the city has to offer.”