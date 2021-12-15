Sunderland woke up to a stunning sunrise this morning, Wednesday, December 15 as pretty pink skies were seen from Tunstall Hills.

The picturesque scene was captured by Graham, a member of the Echo team, and follows an amazing sunset yesterday, Tuesday, December 14 over Sunderland and South Tyneside.

Beautiful footage shows an aerial view of the city and coastline as the sun rose.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Did you see the stunning sky this morning?

Take a look at the impressive video which captures the true beauty of Sunderland.

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.