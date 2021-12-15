See stunning views over Sunderland as the city wakes to pink and orange skies

Beautiful coloured skies were captured in Sunderland this morning.

By Georgina Cutler
Wednesday, 15th December 2021, 10:20 am
Updated Wednesday, 15th December 2021, 10:25 am

Sunderland woke up to a stunning sunrise this morning, Wednesday, December 15 as pretty pink skies were seen from Tunstall Hills.

The picturesque scene was captured by Graham, a member of the Echo team, and follows an amazing sunset yesterday, Tuesday, December 14 over Sunderland and South Tyneside.

Beautiful footage shows an aerial view of the city and coastline as the sun rose.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Did you see the stunning sky this morning?

Take a look at the impressive video which captures the true beauty of Sunderland.

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.

Your support for our journalism means we can continue telling Sunderland’s stories for generations to come. Click here to subscribe - and click here to get a snapshot of the Echo’s news and sport to your inbox through our email newsletters.

Beautiful pink skies were seen across Sunderland this morning.
SunderlandSouth Tyneside