The charity arm of SAFC, which harnesses the power and popularity of football to engage people in learning and sporting activities, hosted the day at its base at the Beacon of Light.

It featured a range of sporting activities such as football, dodgeball and table tennis, as well as cooking activities and inclusive activities for all.

Also in attendance were representatives from University of Sunderland and Young Asian Voices who delivered a wide range of activities, as well as Woofs ‘n’ Scruffs who hosted a pop-up shop for dog lovers.

Visitors also got the chance to have their photo taken with the League One play offs trophy.

Lesley-Ann Fox, 33, was with seven-month-old son Perry Leonard on her first visit to the Beacon of Light, said: "It is lovely, we are really lucky to have such a facility in the city.

"I work at Grace House and one of my young people comes to the disabled group here. I love that they are providing quality activity for everyone, not just the mainstream children."

Sarah Richardson, 43, was trying table tennis with Aya, 11, and Charlie, seven. They had come through from North Shields to visit a friend. She said: "It is lovely. It is very nice and I am quite impressed. We will be back if they have another day like this."

Foundation of Light's Peter Whalen said: "We are trying to offer something for families to do during the holidays to keep the children active, and bring the community together.”

