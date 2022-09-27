The centre was hosting its annual event, which saw stores throughout the mall offering discounts, giveaways and goodie bags on Monday, September 26.

Attendees enjoyed live music, freebies and the opportunity to win prizes from retailers at the shopping centre.

Students queued outside the centre before they were seen racing inside as doors opened to nab discounts and offers from shops such as New Look, River Island, Schuh, The Body Shop, Lush, Pandora, Ann Summers and Hotel Chocolat.

Performers on stilts and sparkly outfits kept crowds entertained as they made their way around the shopping centre.

Free popcorn and candy floss were on offer during the evening and the Saltgrass pub provided a DJ at the Crowtree Mall, with four lucky students winning tickets to the Gerry Cinnamon Experience.

Music also featured at Central Square, with the Nordic DJ truck and a glitter artist was on hand to add some sparkle to the event.

Students had the opportunity to win prizes.

The event, which was available to students who had pre-registered, hosted competitions for students such as mini-golf, spin the wheel and a Speedcage to win special prizes.

Karen Eve, Centre Director at the Bridges, said: “The Student Raid is a brilliant way to welcome people from across the region to Sunderland and we are delighted that not only have our retailers got behind the event, but other organisations and businesses from around the city.

“It’s a great showcase to highlight how much Sunderland has to offer, with a great night of entertainment, discounts and giveaways for everyone who attends.”

