The fire happened today (Wednesday November 23) at midday.

The owner of the car which caught fire, who did not wish to be named, said: “It was my wife who was driving the car and she has gone home and is then going to go to hospital to get checked out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As far as I know there has been a collision involving my wife and another car.

"When I got here the bonnet was slightly on fire but the fire brigade put it out.”

A Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We can confirm that a crew from Washington Community Fire Station attended a two-vehicle road traffic collision this Wednesday lunchtime in the Donwell area of Washington.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our Fire Control team took the emergency call at 11.56am and the appliance was at the scene within three minutes. There were reports of one of the vehicles being on fire. Upon attendance all persons were accounted for.

"The firefighters left the scene at 12.12pm after extinguishing the fire. The police and ambulance service were also in attendance.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fire damage to the car in Donwell, Washington.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northumbria Police also attended the incident.

A police spokesperson said: “Shortly after midday we received reports that a car was on fire at the junction of The Drive and Well Bank Road, in Washington.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Emergency services attended the incident.

The damaged car waiting to be collected.

Advertisement Hide Ad