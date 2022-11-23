See pictures of fire damage to car after police and firefighters called to reports of two-vehicle collision in Washington
A reported two vehicle collision resulted in a car catching fire in Donwell, Washington, which had to be extinguished by firefighters.
The fire happened today (Wednesday November 23) at midday.
The owner of the car which caught fire, who did not wish to be named, said: “It was my wife who was driving the car and she has gone home and is then going to go to hospital to get checked out.
"As far as I know there has been a collision involving my wife and another car.
"When I got here the bonnet was slightly on fire but the fire brigade put it out.”
Northumbria Police also attended the incident.
A police spokesperson said: “Shortly after midday we received reports that a car was on fire at the junction of The Drive and Well Bank Road, in Washington.
“Emergency services attended the incident.
“No-one is believed to have been injured and the removal of the car is being arranged.”
Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service has also been contacted for further details.