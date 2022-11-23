The fire happened today (Wednesday November 23) at midday.

The owner of the car which caught fire, who did not wish to be named, said: “It was my wife who was driving the car and she has gone home and is then going to go to hospital to get checked out.

"As far as I know there has been a collision involving my wife and another car.

"When I got here the bonnet was slightly on fire but the fire brigade put it out.”

Northumbria Police also attended the incident.

A police spokesperson said: “Shortly after midday we received reports that a car was on fire at the junction of The Drive and Well Bank Road, in Washington.

Fire damage to the car in Donwell, Washington.

“Emergency services attended the incident.

“No-one is believed to have been injured and the removal of the car is being arranged.”

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service has also been contacted for further details.

