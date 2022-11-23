News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

See pictures of fire damage to car after police and firefighters called to reports of two-vehicle collision in Washington

A reported two vehicle collision resulted in a car catching fire in Donwell, Washington, which had to be extinguished by firefighters.

By Neil Fatkin
36 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 23rd Nov 2022, 2:16pm

The fire happened today (Wednesday November 23) at midday.

The owner of the car which caught fire, who did not wish to be named, said: “It was my wife who was driving the car and she has gone home and is then going to go to hospital to get checked out.

Hide Ad

"As far as I know there has been a collision involving my wife and another car.

Most Popular

"When I got here the bonnet was slightly on fire but the fire brigade put it out.”

Read More
Public heroes praised by police for helping save life of man on Sunderland's Wea...
Hide Ad

Northumbria Police also attended the incident.

A police spokesperson said: “Shortly after midday we received reports that a car was on fire at the junction of The Drive and Well Bank Road, in Washington.

Hide Ad
Fire damage to the car in Donwell, Washington.

Emergency services attended the incident.

Hide Ad

“No-one is believed to have been injured and the removal of the car is being arranged.”

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service has also been contacted for further details.

Hide Ad
The damaged car waiting to be collected.
WashingtonEmergency servicesTyne and Wear Fire and Rescue ServiceNorthumbria Police