Loading...
Johnny Depp was spotted outside The Sage in Gateshead. Picture: North News.

See photos of Johnny Depp greeting fans at The Sage as he joins Jeff Beck on his UK tour

Hollywood actor Johnny Depp was photographed with fans in Gateshead on Thursday, June 2 days after winning his multi-million dollar US defamation lawsuit against former wife Amber Heard.

By Georgina Cutler
Friday, 3rd June 2022, 3:47 pm

Johnny Depp was seen signing autographs and posing for photos outside The Sage in Gateshead on Thursday evening after joining Jeff Beck for the remainder of his UK tour.

On Wednesday, June 1 the Hollywood actor won his multi-million dollar US defamation lawsuit against his former wife Amber Heard, and previously surprised audiences and fans when he joined Beck on stage in Sheffield and at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

Take a look at a selection of pictures as the Pirates of the Caribbean star visited the North East.

1. Greeting fans

Johnny Depp was spotted signing autographs for fans. Picture: North News.

Photo: North News

Photo Sales

2. Tour

Johnny is set to join Jeff Beck for the remainder of his tour. Picture: North News.

Photo: North News

Photo Sales

3. Smiles

Johnny Depp was seen smiling and laughing with fans on Thursday. Picture: North News.

Photo: North News

Photo Sales

4. Happy

Johnny Depp has been pictured at various locations across the North East in previous days. Picture: North News.

Photo: North News

Photo Sales
Johnny DeppAmber HeardHollywoodGatesheadSheffield
Next Page
Page 1 of 2