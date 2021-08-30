See nine photos from Sunderland's vintage vehicle rally on bank holiday Monday

More than 100 classic and vintage cars, as well as fire engines, buses and coaches gathered in Seaburn for the 36th annual vehicle rally organised by the North East Bus Preservation Trust.
The rally was held at Seaburn Recreation Park on Bank Holiday Monday, August 30, for families and car lovers.
More than 2,000 spectators have come along in years gone by and this year was no different - despite the dull weather.
Take a look at these nine pictures of visitors enjoying the vintage rally.
