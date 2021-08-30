Take a look at these nine photos of visitors enjoying the vintage vehicle rally in Seaburn.

See nine photos from Sunderland's vintage vehicle rally on bank holiday Monday

The rainy weather didn’t stop car enthusiasts turning out in Seaburn for the vintage vehicle rally on bank holiday Monday.

By Georgina Cutler
Monday, 30th August 2021, 4:52 pm

More than 100 classic and vintage cars, as well as fire engines, buses and coaches gathered in Seaburn for the 36th annual vehicle rally organised by the North East Bus Preservation Trust.

The rally was held at Seaburn Recreation Park on Bank Holiday Monday, August 30, for families and car lovers.

More than 2,000 spectators have come along in years gone by and this year was no different - despite the dull weather.

Take a look at these nine pictures of visitors enjoying the vintage rally.

1. Rainy conditions

Visitors sheltered from the adverse weather conditions.

Photo: Kevin Brady

Photo Sales

2. Fire engine

Dave Outhwaite, Paul Pearson and Arthur Smith and their 1951 Merryweather fire engine.

Photo: Kevin Brady

Photo Sales

3. Breakfast at the Vintage Vehicle rally

Families and car enthusiasts gathered despite the rain.

Photo: Kevin Brady

Photo Sales

4. Classic cars

More than 100 vehicles could be seen in Seaburn this morning.

Photo: Kevin Brady

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2