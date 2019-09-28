See the new Sunderland pub crawl poster inspired by the London Underground map

Artist Steve Lovell with his earlier South Tyneside pub map in a photoshopped image outside the New Crown, in South Shields.

Well here is your opportunity courtesy of a new London Underground-style map showcasing 167 Sunderland licensed premises.

Pubs, hotels and restaurants throughout the Sunderland City Council area all feature.

The Sunderland Orderaround map is even helpfully divided into colour-coded lines as in the Tube itself.

The Southwick and District Line, for instance, takes drinkers from the The Jacksons, at Roker, along to boozers near The Green, in Southwick, before doubling back across the river to pubs down at Deptford.

All thirsty work – let’s hope the train toilets are working – and indeed hard work for artist Steve Lovell, 44, from Leeds, who has spent countless hours researching and designing his latest creation.

Steve, 44, has published similar guides to hostelries in his native Yorkshire since 2013 before recently turning his attentions further north.

His latest A3 poster is his fourth for the North East after efforts for Newcastle, Darlington and South Tyneside.

Call centre worker Steve explained: "I always liked the design of the London Underground map and a few years ago I decided to see if I could make a map of pubs instead of stations that would cover all of Leeds.

"I was really pleased with the result and the map has been quite popular."

Sunderland Orderaround mainly includes premises which are currently open – even new arrival Flanagan’s is included – although occasional boozers from the past also earn a nostalgic mention.

He said: "To make these, I spend time getting information from maps and other online sources and then spending much more time on making all that information into a geometrical map in the iconic style of Harry Beck’s London Underground diagram.

"Although the map is mostly pubs and bars it also includes places like restaurants and hotels that have decent bar areas, but no clubs of any kind."

Steve may also undertake some additional research in the near future, adding: “ "I've not been to Sunderland but after making the map I certainly feel encouraged to visit the area and go to some of the places on the map and other places like the coast and museums.

“It looks like it would be a great day out. I don't like to have made a map and not visit so I might have to go sooner rather than later."