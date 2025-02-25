See giant artworks respond to your movement and sound at Keel Square Pavilion in Sunderland city centre

By Katy Wheeler

Lifestyle Editor

Published 25th Feb 2025, 17:06 BST
Updated 25th Feb 2025, 18:01 BST

From digital people that mirror your movements to balls that bounce to the sound of your voice, new immersive artworks have gone on show at the Keel Square Pavilion.

Featuring one of the UK’s largest LED screens, measuring 20m by 5m, the structure has been in place for the past couple of months, but only comes into its own with its official launch this week.

Local artists as well as international artists were commissioned to make works for the giant screen. Some pieces are inspired by the locality, others are more abstract.

1. Digital art

Local artists as well as international artists were commissioned to make works for the giant screen. Some pieces are inspired by the locality, others are more abstract.

One of the artworks mirrors your movements as you stand in front of the screen.

2. Man in the mirror

One of the artworks mirrors your movements as you stand in front of the screen.

The structure has been installed as part of EXPO Sunderland, a series of events taking place up to 2026 which celebrate Sunderland’s growth and future.

3. City of the future

The structure has been installed as part of EXPO Sunderland, a series of events taking place up to 2026 which celebrate Sunderland's growth and future.

Another of the works moves to the sound of your voice and mics will be installed to make it louder.

4. Say it loud

Another of the works moves to the sound of your voice and mics will be installed to make it louder.

Sunderland
