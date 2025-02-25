Featuring one of the UK’s largest LED screens, measuring 20m by 5m, the structure has been in place for the past couple of months, but only comes into its own with its official launch this week.
From digital people that mirror your movements to balls that bounce to the sound of your voice, new immersive artworks have gone on show at the Keel Square Pavilion.
