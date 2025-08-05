See Flash mob, The Futureheads & more as live music rings out across Sunderland

Live music rang out across the world’s newest Music City over the weekend.

As well as the One Voice, One City festival taking place at locations across the city, a Flash Mob made a show-stopping performance at The Fire Station and The Futureheads performed to a sold-out crowd as part of the Summer Parties series.

Here’s some highlights:

One year on from far-right riots that swept the UK, Sunderland chose unity and community with a day of live music on the site where burning cars stood 12 months ago.

One year on from far-right riots that swept the UK, Sunderland chose unity and community with a day of live music on the site where burning cars stood 12 months ago. | Thomas Jackson / Sunderland Music City

‘One City One Voice’ was a day-long music event from the world’s newest Music City, as community groups and venues including The Fire Station, The Peacock, The Bunker, We Make Culture, Young Musicians Project, Mexico 70 and Sunderland Music City come together to celebrate the city they call home.

‘One City One Voice’ was a day-long music event from the world’s newest Music City, as community groups and venues including The Fire Station, The Peacock, The Bunker, We Make Culture, Young Musicians Project, Mexico 70 and Sunderland Music City come together to celebrate the city they call home. | Thomas Jackson / Sunderland Music City

Over 1,500 people attended the events across four outdoor stages, with music starting at 11am with community groups and culminated in a capacity show from The Futureheads in The Fire Station’s new outdoor stage, The Parade Ground.

Over 1,500 people attended the events across four outdoor stages, with music starting at 11am with community groups and culminated in a capacity show from The Futureheads in The Fire Station’s new outdoor stage, The Parade Ground. | Thomas Jackson / Sunderland Music City

The Summer Parties have returned to The Parade Ground with performances throughout August.

The Summer Parties have returned to The Parade Ground with performances throughout August. | Thomas Jackson / Sunderland Music City

