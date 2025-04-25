See first boat launched on the River Wear in almost 40 years

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Crowds gathered to see a rare River Wear sight these days - a boat launch.

Lilian is the first boat to be launched on the Wear in almost 40 years

Vessels being launched on the once heavily-industrialised river were once commonplace, but it’s almost 40 years since such an event has taken place on Wearside.

Not only was the launch of Lilian the first launch since the late 1980s, she’s also a fine example of the traditional skill of boat building.

Six years in the making, she was handmade from two trees - a larch and oak tree - and is a replica of a Sunderland foy coble boat.

She’s the handiwork of a dedicated team of boat builders at Sunderland Maritime Heritage in the East End who were in attendance as she made her maiden voyage from Sunderland Marina around the harbour to Roker and back again.

Lilian was rowed around to Roker

Not only does Sunderland Maritime Heritage house a fascinating and comprehensive collection of Wearside’s seafaring history, its workshops also host boat building courses, keeping the heritage skill alive in the city.

Boat builder Phil Smith, who was one of the leads at the workshop, said Lilian was a great project to work on.

“I’ve restored boats and built boats previously, but this is the first time I’ve built a boat of this kind and probably the first time a foy coble has been built in 30 / 40 years,” explained Phil.

“A foyboat like this would have been used to take mooring lines ashore. But what’s peculiar to the Wear is that they used foy coble boats which would be a traditional East Coast vessel.”

Under the expert guidance of Phil and Martin Wilson, a former joiner and college lecturer in carpentry and joinery, the boat building team mastered skills such as roving, cutting geralds, scarfing, and steaming.

The comprehensive course covered the entire boat building journey, from the initial lofting stages through to the final rigging.

Lilian will now be used for fishing and sailing

While honouring traditional methods, which date back centuries, the course also incorporated modern techniques where appropriate.

Participants hailed from diverse backgrounds, including those with maritime experience such as ship masters and Tyne pilots, as well as individuals from entirely different professions like welders and council workers.

And, despite starting with no prior knowledge, all can now confidently build boats.

“The skills we used date all the way back to Viking times,” explained Phil. “We actually started building the boat and a gentleman saw it on Facebook and asked to buy it.”

Lilian is named after the owner’s late sister and she will now be taken to Royal Quays marina in North Tyneside where she will be used for fishing and sailing.