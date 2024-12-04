Parts of Chester Road were under water last night (December 3) as a burst water pipe caused flooding and left some local residents temporarily without a water supply.

The burst pipe was located at the Western Hill junction on Chester Road and Northumbrian Water engineers worked throughout the night and during today to stop the leak and repair the damage.

The section of Chester Road where the water pipe burst. | National World

The burst pipe has caused disruption to traffic with a section of road having to be closed to allow engineers to access the pipeline.

By this morning (December 4), water levels had subsided, but local residents and shopkeepers awoke to find pools of surface water.

One of those was Bakhtiar Ali, 44, who works at the Sultan Halal Superstore opposite where the pipe burst.

Bakhtiar Ali | National World

He said: “When I woke up this morning there was a construction team on the scene from Northumbrian Water as well as a team from the council, who were cleaning up the area to get us back to normal as soon as they can.

“Our water supply has remained on but I know some people in other parts of the local area where it didn’t

“Fortunately we didn’t get any floodwater coming into the shop.”

Bakhtiar stressed that this is not the first time flooding has been an issue on Chester Road.

He added: “This is not a new thing, we get issues with flooding every year with issues with the pipes.”

Engineers have been working throughout the day to repair the pipe. | National World

Responding to the situation a Northumbrian Water spokesperson said: “We are currently on site at the Western Hill junction on Chester Road repairing a burst on a water main.

“The burst was reported to us late last night and our crews have worked through the night to isolate and repair the burst.

“There was minimal impact on our water supply to our customers in the area and we are aiming to have the repair completed today.

“The road junction is closed temporarily to allow the repairs to be carried out quickly and safely.

“Please find an alternative route and thank you for your cooperation and patience.”