Second woman sadly dies following A19 collision in Sunderland

A second person has sadly died following a serious collision on the A19 in Sunderland.

Northumbria Police today (April 2) confirmed the news that the passenger in one of the vehicles has sadly passed away following the two vehicle collision which took place on the A19 close to the A1290 turn off on Tuesday March 24 .

The section of the A19 where the collision took place.

The day after the collision (March 25) Northumbria Police confirmed that the driver of the same vehicle, a woman in her 70s, had died following the collision.

In an updated statement, a Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At about 11.30am on Tuesday, March 24, police received a report of a two-vehicle collision on the A19 northbound near Nissan, close to the junction with the A1290.

“It involved a white van goods vehicle and a blue Vauxhall Mokka car.

“Emergency services attended the scene and the driver of the Mokka, a woman in her 70s, was found to have sustained serious injuries in the collision.

“Despite the efforts of paramedics, she was sadly pronounced dead a short time later.

“A woman in her 40s who was a passenger of the Mokka was taken to hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the collision. She was later discharged from hospital but sadly died on Saturday (March 29).

“The driver of the goods vehicle remained at the scene following the collision to assist police with their enquiries.”

A full investigation into the collision was launched by Northumbria Police and officers continue to ask anyone with information which could assist their enquiries to get in touch.

Sergeant John Sanderson, of Northumbria Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU), said: “Our thoughts are firmly with the friends, loved ones and families of the women who have tragically passed away at this devastating time.

“We continue to offer them any support we can as they look to process what has happened.

“Our investigation into the collision on March 24 remains very much ongoing and I would like to thank those who have so far provided information to assist our enquiries.

“If you haven’t already done so, please contact us so that we can obtain a full picture of the circumstances surrounding the incident on the A19.”

Witnesses with information should contact police by sending a direct message on social media or via the report page on their website.

Dashcam footage can also be uploaded via the Northumbria Police website.

You can also call 101 and quote log number NP-20250324-0352.

Following the collision, the Northbound carriageway was closed for 11 hours.