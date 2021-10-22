Search operation underway after woman swept out to sea at Hendon Beach in Sunderland

A search is underway after a woman was swept out to sea at Hendon Beach last night, Thursday October 21, police have confirmed.

By Sam Johnson
Friday, 22nd October 2021, 9:37 am
Emergency services were scrambled to Hendon Beach.

Police were called to Hendon Beach at around 7.10pm after receiving a report of concern for the welfare of a woman who had been swept out to sea.

A number of emergency services attended the scene including police, fire and rescue, ambulance service and the coastguard.

A search and rescue helicopter has also been involved in the search while the RNLI website indicates they were launched at 7.20pm

A search for the woman is ongoing and police are supporting the coastguard and other emergency services.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly before 7.10pm yesterday (Thursday) we received a report of concern for the welfare of a woman on Hendon Beach, following reports she had been swept out to sea.

“A search is on-going and officers are continuing to support Coastguard and other partners.”

