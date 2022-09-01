Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Jill Scott Cup began in 2019 and has gone from strength to strength. Named after the former Sunderland and England midfielder, interest has risen since she helped her country win the women’s Euro 2022.

The competition was started by Tom Rose, a teacher at St Benet’s Primary School in Roker, who knows Jill personally and persuaded her to allow the competition to be named in her honour.

Tom was taking girls at his school training, but they could only manage two or three fixtures each year. So the Jill Scott Cup began and he hopes a league can be formed.

The tournament is open to the girls’ teams from primary schools across the city. It attracted 10 teams when in was launched in 2019, but expects well over 20 when it begins again in later in the school year.

The 2022 competition was a great success. It was won by New Silksworth Academy who beat Fulwell Juniors in the final, which was held at the Beacon of Light for the second year running.

More teams means a little financial backing is needed and up to £700 is needed to meet costs.

Tom said: “We wanted girls to play more, so I thought Jill’s name was a great name to put to it. Jill’s the same age and from the same area as me, so when we were growing up we played football together a couple of times.

“So I asked for permission to use her name and she’s been really good. It’s great to grow the game.

“The standard is really improving and I think it’s from regular football, more teams and competitions like this.

“It’s for girls aged 9-11. At the minute not all schools have girls’ football teams, but the tournament is open to all schools in the Sunderland education area.

“The best way to get as many schools as possible involved is if they don’t have to pay a penny. We’re looking for £500-£700, depending on how many teams we get. The money goes towards refereeing, venues, trophies and so on.”