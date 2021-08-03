Search for family members of 69-year-old woman after she dies at her Sunderland home

Ann Atkinson had lived at Balmoral Court in Town End Farm for a number of years and died in her home on Monday, August 2.

While she had a number of friends, it is not known if she had any family.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Reginald Hooper, who is known as Taffy, on (0191) 561 7840 or emailed him via [email protected].

Sunderland's coroner's office is appealing for help to find the family of Ann Atkinson.

