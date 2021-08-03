Search for family members of 69-year-old woman after she dies at her Sunderland home

A next of kin appeal has been shared by Sunderland’s coroner’s office after a 69-year-old woman died at her assisted accommodation.

By Fiona Thompson
Tuesday, 3rd August 2021, 1:25 pm

Ann Atkinson had lived at Balmoral Court in Town End Farm for a number of years and died in her home on Monday, August 2.

While she had a number of friends, it is not known if she had any family.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Reginald Hooper, who is known as Taffy, on (0191) 561 7840 or emailed him via [email protected].

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Sunderland's coroner's office is appealing for help to find the family of Ann Atkinson.

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

The Sunderland Echo has been on Wearside since 1873, and your support means we can continue telling your stories for generations to come.

Click here to subscribe.

Sunderland