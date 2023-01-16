Search for families of Sunderland AFC fans who died too young is a success - but hunt continues

Club historian Rob Mason and the Sunderland Supporters’ Association Heaven Branch have joined forces to create a tribute to fans who lost their lives traveling to and from or at games.

When is the plaque unveiling?

The plaque will be next to the Supporters' Association memorial garden at the fans statue

The plaque will be unveiled on the morning of the home game against Reading on February 11 and branch organisers appealed through the Echo, hoping to trace family members of deceased fans so they can attend.

The group was seeking to get in touch with the families of a total of nine supporters – and within hours of the appeal going live on the Echo website, three had been in touch.

Branch co-founder Joanne Youngson has spoken to relations of 16-year-old Keith Bowen, from Boldon Colliery, who died in a road accident on the way home from Reading in February 1973, and Neil Hunter, 21, and 24-year-old Geoffrey Harle, both of Hall Farm, who were killed in a crash on their way to Oxford in November 1988.

"The people who have been in touch have all seen it on-line,” said Joanne. “We will probably have quite a good turn-out already.”

Keith Bowen’s sister had been amazed to see the appeal: “She said ‘I can’t believe it is 50 years on and he has not been forgotten’,” said Joanne.

How you can help

The branch is still seeking the families of:

*Michael Oxberry, 15, James Fenton, 26, James Fleury, 17, and David Scott, also 17, all from Sunderland, who lost their lives when their coach broke down another bus crashed into them in January 1961;

*Kevin Bottoms, 19, of West Boldon, who died alongside Keith Bowen in February 1973;

*And Jeffrey Talbot, 24, of Percy Terrace, Hendon, son of James and Ann Talbot; who died in the same crash as Neil Hunter and Geoffrey Harle in November 1988.

