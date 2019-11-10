Seaham's remembrance service sees crowds assemble to pay tribute to the fallen

Supporters joined around the Tommy statue to pay tribute at the Seaham Remembrance Sunday Service.

On Sunday, November 10, crowds lined Seaham’s seafront on Terrace Green at 10.30am for the Remembrance Sunday service.

This year the display commemorates the 75th Anniversary of D-Day.

Veterans, servicemen and women and local groups came together to march across Seaham in the parade.

The three branches of HM Armed Forces are represented by silhouettes of recognisable service symbols around the Tommy statue.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wreaths were laid in memorial and flags were waved in tribute.

The public were also given the opportunity to add crosses to the spectacular remembrance display.

On Sunday, November 3, ahead of these commemorations, The Shadows of War were added to the much-loved Tommy statue. They are made up of thousands of stones around the seafront sculpture including three silhouettes – one for each of the Army, Navy and Royal Air Force.

While another successful Remembrance Day service may be over, you can still see the memorial decorations for a little while longer.

Crowds gathered at the Seaham Remembrance Sunday Service.

The display will be in place until Saturday, November 16, when the team hopes the community will join once more at the end of the project.

Dave McKenna, who founded the Seaham Remember Them Fund and organises Seaham Armed Forces Day and Sounding the Retreat came up with the idea for the decoration and he hopes people will come together again when the display is removed to take home a poppy in return for a donation to the Poppy Appeal.