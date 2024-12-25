Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Seaham slimmer who was told the only way he could lose weight was through surgery has said his life has been turned around after shedding over nine stone thanks to the help of Slimming World.

Alex Batey, 34, had seen his weight balloon to 28 stone and 11 lbs after becoming entrenched in a diet of takeaways and unhealthy eating.

Alex said: “I was working nightshift in my job. It was unsociable hours and when I finished late at night I would often end up just buying takeaways.

“I was at the point where my weight was stopping me from getting to sleep, I was struggling to do my job and I was at risk of diabetes.

“It was also more difficult to play and do things with my kids, and with a family history of heart problems I knew this was also a potential risk.”

When Alex's confidence and self esteem hit rock bottom he sought help from his doctor and was advised the only option left to him was bariatrics surgery. He was also told he would first have to lose some weight himself and with this in mind Alex enrolled at Seaham Slimming World group.

Alex said: “I got my initial weight off through the Slimming World diet, but after a couple of weeks I started doing some walking and swimming.

“After about six weeks I started to walk seven miles every Friday, Saturday and Sunday and was swimming every week.”

As the pounds continued to drop off, Alex became more confident he wouldn’t have to turn to surgery to lose his excess weight.

He said: “After eight weeks I realised I could lose the weight myself. I have lost 9stone 2lbs in six months and have withdrawn from surgery.

“The food on the Slimming World menu is brilliant and it’s not just about what you eat but how you cook it. I will typically now have oats with yoghurt and fruit for my breakfast, a salad for lunch, and a Slimming World curry on an evening.”

The difference to Alex’s life has been transformative.

He added: “I feel 100% better and it’s like a different life. I can now walk and play with my kids without getting out of breath - it’s just so different.”

Alex would still like to lose two-and-a-half more stone to hit his target weight and hopes his story can act as a New Year inspiration to other people who may be struggling with their weight.

He added: “Slimming World is not about dieting, but is about a different lifestyle.

“The hardest thing is going through the Slimming World doors, but I can't recommend them enough, especially Michelle's group as there is never any judgement from the other members and she is always so enthusiastic and motivating every week, nothing is too much trouble.”

Further information can be found on the Slimming World Tyne & Wear website.