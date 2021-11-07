Each year a team of volunteers led by former serviceman Dave McKenna creates an artwork at the foot of the statue in time for Rememberance Day, using stones gathered from the town’s beach.

This year’s work takes the form of the Legion’s centenary logo.

Mayor of Seaham Leanne Kennedy joined local schoolchildren and cadets this morning, Sunday, November 7, to mark the completion of the latest display.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leanne said it as a privilege to be invited to lay the final stone, decorated with the town’s name and the year: "I feel honoured that I’m part of the Seaham community,” she said.

"I think we do our armed forces proud as a community.”

She believes it is important to remember those who gave their lives for their country and to pass the significance of Remembrnace on to future gernations.

“I come down every year,” she said.

Mayor Leanne Kennedy lays the final stone

"It’s important that our young people learn about our history and heritage and I think the the Remembrance Day service is a family affair – it brings the whole family together to remember those who gave their lives for us.”

And she paid tribute to Dave McKenna’s hard work.

“Dave does a fantastic job,” she said.

The completed display

Among the young people taking part were pupils from Dene Academy, accompanied by teacher Rochelle Charlton-Lainé. Pupils have helped to paint the red stones which form the poppies in the display.

Rochelle, who is also a Durham County and Seaham Town Council member, said pupils were aware of the significance of the Remembrance Day service and engaged with what it meant.

“They fully understand,” she said.

"They love the fact that they are able to remember their own family members who have been involved.”

Dave McKenna with this year's display

The school would usually hold its own Remembrance service but had been forced to rethink during the Covid pandemic.

"We do something every year,” she said, “but this year, with everything that has been going on, we did not wanr to get the whole school together, so we thought we would bring a couple of pupils down here today instead.”

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.

Your support for our journalism means we can continue telling Sunderland’s stories for generations to come. Click here to subscribe - and click here to get a snapshot of the Echo’s news and sport to your inbox through our email newsletters.