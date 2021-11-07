Seaham 'poppy pebbles' tribute to the fallen in shadow of Tommy statue to mark Royal British Legion centenary
Seaham has paid tribute to the 100th aniverary of the Royal British Legion in the shadow of its iconic Tommy statue.
Each year a team of volunteers led by former serviceman Dave McKenna creates an artwork at the foot of the statue in time for Rememberance Day, using stones gathered from the town’s beach.
This year’s work takes the form of the Legion’s centenary logo.
Mayor of Seaham Leanne Kennedy joined local schoolchildren and cadets this morning, Sunday, November 7, to mark the completion of the latest display.
Leanne said it as a privilege to be invited to lay the final stone, decorated with the town’s name and the year: "I feel honoured that I’m part of the Seaham community,” she said.
"I think we do our armed forces proud as a community.”
She believes it is important to remember those who gave their lives for their country and to pass the significance of Remembrnace on to future gernations.
“I come down every year,” she said.
"It’s important that our young people learn about our history and heritage and I think the the Remembrance Day service is a family affair – it brings the whole family together to remember those who gave their lives for us.”
And she paid tribute to Dave McKenna’s hard work.
“Dave does a fantastic job,” she said.
Among the young people taking part were pupils from Dene Academy, accompanied by teacher Rochelle Charlton-Lainé. Pupils have helped to paint the red stones which form the poppies in the display.
Rochelle, who is also a Durham County and Seaham Town Council member, said pupils were aware of the significance of the Remembrance Day service and engaged with what it meant.
“They fully understand,” she said.
"They love the fact that they are able to remember their own family members who have been involved.”
The school would usually hold its own Remembrance service but had been forced to rethink during the Covid pandemic.
"We do something every year,” she said, “but this year, with everything that has been going on, we did not wanr to get the whole school together, so we thought we would bring a couple of pupils down here today instead.”