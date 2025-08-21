Sea safety: RNLI issues advice for using the water over Bank Holiday Weekend

Be prepared and be aware of your environment, says the RNLI as thousands flock to North East beaches over the Bank Holiday Weekend.

The RNLI is encouraging beachgoers to:

* Visit a lifeguarded beach and to swim between the red and yellow flags where it is safest.

*Not to take inflatables into the sea as they can be blown out from shore within seconds by offshore wind. Lifeguards use orange windsocks to notify when there are such winds.

* For people participating in a water sport or activity, the advice is to be prepared and aware of your environment.

* Remember to look for hazards in the area, go with someone instead of going alone, check the weather forecast and tide times before setting out.

*Tell someone where you’re going and when you’ll be back, and think about what suitable clothing to wear, such as a wet or dry suit, for expected weather conditions.

Nick Ayers, RNLI Water Safety Lead, North and East of England, said: ‘We want people and their families to enjoy the coastline, but to do so safely. Keep an eye out for the orange windsock on lifeguarded beaches, this signals that no inflatables should be taken out to sea due to offshore winds.

“Our lifeguards will be on duty on 44 beaches in the North and East between 10am and 6pm over the weekend to offer friendly advice and medical assistance if needed.

“If you do find yourself in the water unexpectedly, Float to Live. Tilt your head back with ears submerged, relax and try to control your breathing, move your hands to help you stay afloat and once you are over the initial shock, call for help or swim to safety.”

Carl Harris Regional Lifeguard Lead, North and East of England said: “We strongly encourage anyone planning to go in the sea this weekend to visit one of the lifeguarded beaches.

“Lifeguards set up the flags in the safest areas of the beach. Swim or bodyboard between the red and yellow flags. If you see a red flag flying, the lifeguards have deemed that area of the beach as dangerous, and we recommend that you do not enter the water.

“If you ever have any questions, feel free to approach the lifeguards. We’re a friendly bunch and are always happy to offer advice.”