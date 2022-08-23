Scores of runners take part in annual Race for Grace run in Sunderland

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Grace House welcomed back Race for Grace on Sunday, 21 August at Southwick Primary School with an explosion of colour, kindly sponsored by TriPak LTD to raise money for the charity.

Grace House enrich the lives of disabled children, young people and their families by offering support through a range of activities including short-stay breaks, cookery classes, zumba, youth groups and counselling sessions.

Some 60 runners and many more spectators also enjoyed other activities on the day, including a climbing wall and archery provided by Sunderland Wall, stalls, and refreshments provided by DDC event catering.

Terry Deary, author of Horrible Histories, welcomed runners to the event with a warming speech about Grace House and his love for all things Sunderland and also took part in the run.

Harry Foster, apprentice fundraiser at Grace House, said: ‘I’m proud to announce that Race for Grace has raised over £2,000 for Grace House on its return.

"The Grace House team have all had fun organising the event and we hope everyone who attended had as much fun as us. It is also a great moment for us to bring back this popular event to our fundraising calendar and hope we can grow the event each year.