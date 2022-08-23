News you can trust since 1873
Scores of runners take part in annual Race for Grace run in Sunderland

Scores of runners took part in an explosive colour run as the annual Race for Grace event returned to Sunderland.

By Hayley Lovely
Tuesday, 23rd August 2022, 4:03 pm

Grace House welcomed back Race for Grace on Sunday, 21 August at Southwick Primary School with an explosion of colour, kindly sponsored by TriPak LTD to raise money for the charity.

Grace House enrich the lives of disabled children, young people and their families by offering support through a range of activities including short-stay breaks, cookery classes, zumba, youth groups and counselling sessions.

Some 60 runners and many more spectators also enjoyed other activities on the day, including a climbing wall and archery provided by Sunderland Wall, stalls, and refreshments provided by DDC event catering.

Terry Deary, author of Horrible Histories, welcomed runners to the event with a warming speech about Grace House and his love for all things Sunderland and also took part in the run.

Harry Foster, apprentice fundraiser at Grace House, said: ‘I’m proud to announce that Race for Grace has raised over £2,000 for Grace House on its return.

"The Grace House team have all had fun organising the event and we hope everyone who attended had as much fun as us. It is also a great moment for us to bring back this popular event to our fundraising calendar and hope we can grow the event each year.

"I would like to say a big thank you to TriPak ltd, Net Defence, Advanced funding solutions and Medcover UK for their support. Finally, it was great to renew the relationship between Grace House and Terry Deary and we look forward to working with him in the future.”

