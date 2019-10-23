Views of the seal pups on the Farne Islands. Picture: NNP.

Say cheese! First Atlantic grey seal pups of the season spotted off Northumberland coast

These sweet snaps of the first Atlantic grey seal pups of the season on the Farne Islands will bring a smile to your Wednesday.

By Debra Fox
Wednesday, 23rd October 2019, 4:40 pm
Updated Wednesday, 23rd October 2019, 5:14 pm

Around half of the rare seal species are thought to live in British and Irish waters, with the Farnes, off the Northumberland coast, being home to one of the largest colonies in England. As the first Atlantic greys of the season showed themselves to the cameras, their appearance triggers the start of the seal pup count by National Trust rangers on the islands. See the sea mammals in action with these beautiful pictures.

1. That face

A closer look at one of the seal pups.

Photo: NNP

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. My baby

The Atlantic grey seal is one of the rarest seal species and is a protected sea mammal.

Photo: NNP

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. Off you go

A helping hand to get one of the new seal pups on the move.

Photo: NNP

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. A pose for the cameras

The sighting of the first pup of the year triggers the start of the seal pup count by National Trust rangers on the islands, and they’ll be waiting to see if the upward trend continues.

Photo: NNP

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 3