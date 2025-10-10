“This piece of artwork is something which makes me extremely proud” - the words of Channel 4 SAS Who Dares Wins presenter and former Royal Marine Chris Oliver who was back in his home city to help friend and local screw artist Darren Timby put the finishing touches to his latest Armistice Day design.

In August, to mark 80 years since the end of WWII, Darren embarked on his mission to recruit 80 armed forces veterans to create a special image merging war time prime minister Winston Churchill with an unnamed soldier.

Screw artist Darren Timby and SAS Who Dares Wins star Chris Oliver. | Darren Timby

Darren’s unique designs involve using different coloured screws to represent each pixel from an image which when put together recreate the photograph in screws.

Darren has already hosted a number of events with veterans making contributions by adding screws, with the final image now starting to take shape. Specially arranged events have taken place at the Navy Club, Southwick War Memorial, and East Durham Veterans Trust.

And yesterday (October 8) Darren was joined by teenage pal and SAS Who Dares Wins star Chris Oliver.

Born in Sunderland, Chirs is a former Special Forces Operator and Royal Marine Mountain Leader, with 16 years combat experience. He joined the popular show in 2023.

Chris said: “Me and Darren go way back to when we were teenagers running around the streets of Sunderland.

“I’ve seen some of the artwork Darren has created in the last few years and it’s absolutely fantastic.

“Creative thinking isn’t my strong point, but weaponry is and today this drill is my tool of choice. I’m here today to help Darren out a few screws into this brilliant piece.

“Being an armed forces veteran myself, this image is something I’m extremely proud of.”

As teenagers, Darren and Chris were both part of the same Sunderland Harriers club.

Darren said: “I’ve always kept in touch with Chris and seen how his career has evolved to now be part of SAS Who Dares Wins. He said he was up in the North East this week and would come over and add some screws.

“Getting Chris involved helps to raise awareness of this project.

Darren hopes to unveil the final image as part of the city’s Armistice Day event at Sunderland’s war memorial on Remembrance Sunday.

Darren Timby at one one of the veterans events at Southwick War Memorial. | Darren Timby

He said: “I’ve always wanted to a remembrance piece and with this year being the 80th anniversary of the end of WWII it just seemed like the ideal time.

“It has been an honour for me to be collaborating with the veterans involved so far and we still have more meetings to come in October. One in particular is planned on October 12 at Chaplin's Pub where over 20 veterans are expected to take part

“I have a lot of respect for our veterans and war dead and hopefully this piece will be a fitting tribute.”

The total design will encompass over 14,000 screws supplied by TIMCO & ATF Supplies Middlesbrough. The frame for the image has been supplied by Warm-Flo Underfloor Heating.