Sunderland stars help Salvation Army ensure children didn't go without this Christmas

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hundreds of disadvantaged children in the city had presents to open on Christmas Day thanks to SAFC's official charity, the Foundation of Light, and the Southwick Salvation Army's 'Be A Star' initiative.

Over the festive period, based in the Beacon of Light, was a Christmas tree displaying the first names and ages of children identified by the Salvation Army as 'underprivileged' and facing the prospect of an empty stocking on Christmas day.

Salvation Army Community Manager Graham Wharton joins SAFC stars Luke O'Nien, Dennis Cirkin and Pierre Ekwah to collect donations at the Academy of Light.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

People were asked to take the star tags and purchase a present for that child, with Black Cats stars Luke O'Nien, Dennis Cirkin and Pierre Ekwah also getting involved after being pictured at the Academy of Light with an array of donated toys.

Thanks to the Be A Star campaign the Salvation Army gave gift parcels to 865 children and food parcels to 202 families, surpassing the 711 gift parcels distributed last year.

Presents being collected from Grace House.

Nick Hall, who coordinated this year’s appeal from The Salvation Army’s Austin House Community Centre in Southwick, said: “Thank you to all of the people who donated to our Be A Star appeal this year. Yet again we were overwhelmed by the generosity of the community who always think of others at this time of year despite facing their own financial struggles.

“We have also been well supported by businesses and charities across the city and beyond who set up donation points or made monetary contributions which meant we had thousands of gifts to distribute.

"Sunderland has shown itself to be such a generous city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Christmas is about spreading joy and happiness and with your help we have managed to do that, ensuring 865 children who would otherwise have gone without had something to open on Christmas morning.

“We also have to say a big thank you to our volunteers and staff. It’s a mammoth task to sort and distribute these gifts and we couldn’t do it without them. Austin House is about the people who come through the doors and make a difference and they certainly did that this year.”

Presents ready to be collected from Bidvest Noonan's Sunderland office.

Other organisations who donated to the appeal included Washington Forge Rotary Club, Grace House, Dunelm staff and customers, Caterpillar in Peterlee, Bidvest Noonan, George at ASDA warehouse Washington, Rainton Bridge Business Park, Aztec Print, Sunderland Care, Sunderland Rotary Club, Wingate Truck and JB Contract Services.