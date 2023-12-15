Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland AFC players Mason Burstow and Jewison Bennette joined children from St Mary’s Catholic Primary School at the Beacon of Light to take part in the Foundation of Light's ‘Design a Ball’ competition.

SAFC's official charity the Foundation of Light has teamed up with Alive and Kicking to give youngsters a unique opportunity to design a football that will be used for the half-time activities during the Foundation's matchday at the Stadium of Light.

Jewison Bennette and Mason Burstow show off their football designs with children from St Mary's Catholic Primary School.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The winning design will be produced by the world's only non profit manufacturer of footballs, Alive and Kicking, and available to buy from the Beacon of Light shop with proceeds supporting the Foundation of Light.

The day kicked off with the children taking part in a workshop, learning about the environment and how to live more sustainably.

They then started work on their designs for the competition with the SAFC stars on hand to talk to the participants about their ideas and put their own design skills to the test.

Mason said: “I always enjoy coming down to the Beacon and seeing the kids having a good time. Today has been good, getting to do something different in the classroom, and I can't wait to see what the final designs look like."

Mason Burstow working with some of the children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alive and Kicking champion sustainability using the life-cycle of a football, producing balls that last up to eight times longer than a standard synthetic ball.

They are known for creating ethical jobs for adults facing disadvantages and they use their profits made from selling footballs to ensure young people have free and safe access to the sport as well as mental health education.