SAFC stars Mason Burstow and Jewison Bennette get creative with children at the Beacon of Light
'I can't wait to see the final designs'
Sunderland AFC players Mason Burstow and Jewison Bennette joined children from St Mary’s Catholic Primary School at the Beacon of Light to take part in the Foundation of Light's ‘Design a Ball’ competition.
SAFC's official charity the Foundation of Light has teamed up with Alive and Kicking to give youngsters a unique opportunity to design a football that will be used for the half-time activities during the Foundation's matchday at the Stadium of Light.
The winning design will be produced by the world's only non profit manufacturer of footballs, Alive and Kicking, and available to buy from the Beacon of Light shop with proceeds supporting the Foundation of Light.
The day kicked off with the children taking part in a workshop, learning about the environment and how to live more sustainably.
They then started work on their designs for the competition with the SAFC stars on hand to talk to the participants about their ideas and put their own design skills to the test.
Mason said: “I always enjoy coming down to the Beacon and seeing the kids having a good time. Today has been good, getting to do something different in the classroom, and I can't wait to see what the final designs look like."
Alive and Kicking champion sustainability using the life-cycle of a football, producing balls that last up to eight times longer than a standard synthetic ball.
They are known for creating ethical jobs for adults facing disadvantages and they use their profits made from selling footballs to ensure young people have free and safe access to the sport as well as mental health education.
The Design a Ball competition is open for entries until Friday December 22 and further details can be found on the Foundation of Light website.