The charity’s aim is to ‘prevent anyone feeling the pain we felt as a family and encourage people to share their problems instead of hiding them within’.

SAFC goalkeeper Anthony Patterson is “absolutely delighted” to become an official ambassador for the North East mental health charity, If U Care Share Foundation.

The charity was founded 19 years ago by the family of Daniel O’Hare who tragically took his own life.

SAFC goalkeeper Anthony Patterson with If U Care Share’s chief operating officer Matthew Smith. | If U Care Share.

Anthony said: “I’m absolutely delighted to announce that I’m now an ambassador for If U Care Share Foundation.

“I’ve known about the charity and the amazing work they do for a number of years now, after working with them during my time at the Academy of Light.

“As a pro-athlete, and a lad from the North East, I’m well aware of the importance of emotional wellbeing and the significance of suicide prevention in our local communities.

“I look forward to working closely with such an incredible charity over the coming years.” Anthony's new role as an ambassador follows years of a close association between SAFC and the If U Care Share Foundation.

The charity first sold fundraising wristbands at the Stadium of Light, as well as neighbours Newcastle United, and has since regularly hosted mental health and suicide prevention workshops for academy players of all ages - including Anthony and a number of his team-mates.

The club has also been an active supporter of the charity’s annual Inside Out day campaign, with players wearing t-shirts during match day warm-ups around the time of World Suicide Prevention Day carrying the message to ‘get what’s inside out’.

If U Care Share’s founder and chief operating officer Matthew Smith said: “We are delighted to have Anthony supporting the charity.

“He has already worked with the charity previously, sharing his experiences of academy football and playing at an elite level from such a young age.

“Since our formation, we have always tried to utilise the power of football to reach those who are quite often the most difficult to.

“With that in mind we are really looking forward to what we can do alongside Anthony in the future.”

Matthew has also unveiled his next gruelling fundraising challenge to run to every current Premier League stadium.

Born out of the charity’s love for football and long-term partnerships with the Premier League, League Football Education, and the Women’s Super League, Matthew’s 800-plus mile challenge will play a pivotal role in raising funds for the charity’s year-long campaign, Mission 135.

Last year the World Health Organisation announced figures from the International Association for Suicide Prevention (IASP) which show that, on average, 135 people, including family, friends and work colleagues, are impacted when one person dies by suicide.

The IASP figures show that for each suicide, approximately 135 people suffer intense grief or are otherwise affected, resulting in 108 million people annually across the globe, who are profoundly impacted by suicide.

You can donate to Matthew’s £135,000 target via the charity’s fundraising page.