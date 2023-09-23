SAFC fans asked to donate food items at Cardiff City game as Sunderland Community Soup Kitchen sets up donation point
Established in 2019, the Soup Kitchen was set up to “combat hunger and poverty in Sunderland” including a food bank to support those in need.
With the Cost of Living crisis continuing to bite, food support is needed more than ever to help struggling families across the city, and with another bumper crowd expected at the weekend, SAFC have teamed up to support the charity with their collections and to increase their donated food stock.
Fans arriving at the game are asked to bring along food items, with all non perishable goods welcomed.
The Soup Kitchen have specified a number of specific items which are most needed which includes tinned curry and chilli, tinned meatballs, tinned spaghetti bolognese, pot noodles, pasta in sauce, tinned fruit, tinned custard and rice pudding, tins of tuna and tinned vegetables.
Food items can be donated between 1.30pm and 3pm at the collection point on the corner of the car park opposite the Roker End cafe.
A statement on the club’s website said: “The collection against Cardiff is the first of our pre-Christmas collections to take place, with several upcoming fixtures also selected ahead of the festive period.
"Over the past few years, we have helped raise over £100,000 through the Roker Report appeal and your support will once again be vital to supporting those within our community who need it most.
"Any donations are hugely appreciated.”