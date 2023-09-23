Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Established in 2019, the Soup Kitchen was set up to “combat hunger and poverty in Sunderland” including a food bank to support those in need.

With the Cost of Living crisis continuing to bite, food support is needed more than ever to help struggling families across the city, and with another bumper crowd expected at the weekend, SAFC have teamed up to support the charity with their collections and to increase their donated food stock.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fans arriving at the game are asked to bring along food items, with all non perishable goods welcomed.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

SAFC fans are being asked to donate food items to Sunderland Soup Kitchen ahead of the game against Cardiff City. Photo credit: Richard Sellers/PA Wire.

The Soup Kitchen have specified a number of specific items which are most needed which includes tinned curry and chilli, tinned meatballs, tinned spaghetti bolognese, pot noodles, pasta in sauce, tinned fruit, tinned custard and rice pudding, tins of tuna and tinned vegetables.

Food items can be donated between 1.30pm and 3pm at the collection point on the corner of the car park opposite the Roker End cafe.

A statement on the club’s website said: “The collection against Cardiff is the first of our pre-Christmas collections to take place, with several upcoming fixtures also selected ahead of the festive period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Over the past few years, we have helped raise over £100,000 through the Roker Report appeal and your support will once again be vital to supporting those within our community who need it most.

"Any donations are hugely appreciated.”