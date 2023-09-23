News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Police officer who stamped on man’s head during arrest sacked
UK signs new ocean treaty but net zero u-turn 'already undermining it'
Police searching for three men over Raheem Sterling burglary
Wilko reveals dates for final store closures following its collapse
RSPCA centres jam-packed with 'cruelly abandoned' guinea pigs
Natwest makes pledge after glitch with its cash machines

SAFC fans asked to donate food items at Cardiff City game as Sunderland Community Soup Kitchen sets up donation point

Black Cats fans arriving at the Stadium of Light on Sunday (September 24) to hopefully help their team get three points against Cardiff City are being asked to support another worthwhile cause by donating food produce to Sunderland Soup Kitchen.
By The Newsroom
Published 23rd Sep 2023, 10:07 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Established in 2019, the Soup Kitchen was set up to “combat hunger and poverty in Sunderland” including a food bank to support those in need.

With the Cost of Living crisis continuing to bite, food support is needed more than ever to help struggling families across the city, and with another bumper crowd expected at the weekend, SAFC have teamed up to support the charity with their collections and to increase their donated food stock.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Fans arriving at the game are asked to bring along food items, with all non perishable goods welcomed.

SAFC fans are being asked to donate food items to Sunderland Soup Kitchen ahead of the game against Cardiff City. Photo credit: Richard Sellers/PA Wire.SAFC fans are being asked to donate food items to Sunderland Soup Kitchen ahead of the game against Cardiff City. Photo credit: Richard Sellers/PA Wire.
SAFC fans are being asked to donate food items to Sunderland Soup Kitchen ahead of the game against Cardiff City. Photo credit: Richard Sellers/PA Wire.
Most Popular

The Soup Kitchen have specified a number of specific items which are most needed which includes tinned curry and chilli, tinned meatballs, tinned spaghetti bolognese, pot noodles, pasta in sauce, tinned fruit, tinned custard and rice pudding, tins of tuna and tinned vegetables.

Food items can be donated between 1.30pm and 3pm at the collection point on the corner of the car park opposite the Roker End cafe.

A statement on the club’s website said: “The collection against Cardiff is the first of our pre-Christmas collections to take place, with several upcoming fixtures also selected ahead of the festive period.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Over the past few years, we have helped raise over £100,000 through the Roker Report appeal and your support will once again be vital to supporting those within our community who need it most.

"Any donations are hugely appreciated.”

Food collections are also scheduled to take place against Norwich City on Saturday October 28 and West Bromwich Albion on Saturday December 9.

Related topics:SAFCCardiff CityBlack CatsStadium of Light