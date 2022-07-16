Loading...

Sadness after Happy Mondays bassist Paul Ryder dies just hours before he was due to play at Sunderland's Kubix Festival

Happy Mondays star Paul Ryder has sadly passed away on the day the band were set to perform at Sunderland’s Kubix Festival at Herrington Country Park.

By Sam Johnson
Saturday, 16th July 2022, 10:01 am

The musician and brother of Shaun Ryder was found dead earlier today at the age of 59, with the circumstances currently unknown.

Speaking on Twitter, Happy Mondays frontman Shaun said: “The Ryder family and Happy Mondays band members are deeply saddened and shocked to say that Paul Ryder passed away this morning. A true pioneer and legend. He will be forever missed. We thank you for respecting the privacy of all concerned at this time. Long live his funk x"

Happy Monday's star Paul Ryder

Paul played as a bassist in the band, and was one of the original founders of The Happy Mondays - who have hits including Step On and Loose Fit

Kubix Festival has confirmed Happy Mondays will no be longer be performing.

SunderlandTwitter