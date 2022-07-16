The musician and brother of Shaun Ryder was found dead earlier today at the age of 59, with the circumstances currently unknown.
The group were set to perform at Sunderland’s Kubix Festival which takes place at Herrington Country Park.
Speaking on Twitter, Happy Mondays frontman Shaun said: “The Ryder family and Happy Mondays band members are deeply saddened and shocked to say that Paul Ryder passed away this morning. A true pioneer and legend. He will be forever missed. We thank you for respecting the privacy of all concerned at this time. Long live his funk x"
Most Popular
-
1
Sadness after Happy Mondays bassist Paul Ryder dies just hours before he was due to play at Sunderland's Kubix Festival
-
2
Children to enjoy free travel on Arriva, Stagecoach and Go North East bus services during summer holidays
-
3
Watch shocking bodycam footage as serial Sunderland thug who bit, choked, punched and kicked police officers is jailed
-
4
Family fun day in Sunderland's Thompson Park to raise money for Bradley Lowery Foundation
-
5
Council agrees to scrap charges for pest control call-outs in Sunderland
Paul played as a bassist in the band, and was one of the original founders of The Happy Mondays - who have hits including Step On and Loose Fit
Kubix Festival has confirmed Happy Mondays will no be longer be performing.