Ryhope Pumping Station may have been built in the Victorian age of steam, but the coal powered beam engines which were once used to supply water to Sunderland have been trialling the use of a new biofuel.

The pistons which once pumped up the water from a reservoir are now operated by Ryhope Engines Museum.

The rapeseed bricks being added to one of the museum's Lancashire boilers. | sn

Only today, engineers at the museum have not been shovelling coal into the 1908 Lancashire boilers, but a new biofuel created from a biproduct of rapeseed oil.

The museum decided to trial the ‘Green Dragon’ bricks due to the rising cost of coal and the desire to look to reduce their own carbon footprint.

Chief engineer Les Jordan, 64, said: “Since the onset of the conflict in Ukraine the cost of coal has doubled. You’re now looking at £600 a tonne rather than £300 and so when we are using around half-a-tonne each day we are open then it makes sense to look at alternatives.

“Our visitors often ask us about alternatives to coal power and it’s very important to look to reduce our own carbon footprint.

“We have been looking at potential alternatives for a while and were aware that Claymills Pumping Station in Burton-on-Trent have started using a biofuel.

“It’s something which has only recently become available as an option and so when we were approached by Phoenix Speciality Oils about trialling the use of their rape meal bricks then we jumped at the chance.”

Phoenix Speciality Oils finance director, Phil Thompson (left), and the museum's chief engineer Les Jordan holding some of the rapeseed bricks. | sn

The greenish coloured bricks are derived from the rapeseeds which are compressed to form solid blocks after the oil has been extracted.

Phoenix Speciality Oils finance director, Phil Thompson, 69, said: “Rapeseed oil used to be used in oil lamps. The seeds consist of around 14% oil and so logic told us this biproduct would also be flammable.

“The output of carbon dioxide and carbon monoxide is between 80% and 90% when burning coal where as it is around 60% for the rapeseed bricks.

“The rapeseed crop also absorbs carbon during its growth and is a sustainable source of fuel as it can be grown each year.”

Ryhope Engines Museum have been using one of their historic steam engines to trial the use of a new rapeseed biofuel as a replacement for coal. | sn

The museum still has “a number of months” of coal supplies left and the outcomes of the trial will be used to determine whether the Green Dragon biofuel will replace coal as a source of power for firing up the historic engines at the popular local attraction.

Les said: “We need to see if the blocks can generate sufficient heat to create steam and we need to ensure it is financially viable.

“As long as it comes somewhere close to the efficiency of coal then we will go ahead with transferring to this biofuel.”

The team of volunteers at the museum are hopeful that a successful trial can lead to other similar historic venues converting from the age of steam to the age of renewable sources of energy.

Les added: “We will share our results with other heritage sites and hopefully, if it is proven to work, then other heritage sectors, whether it be steam powered locomotives, ships, or land based engines, will also adopt the use if biofuels.”

Ryhope Engines Museum is open every Sunday until December from 2pm to 5pm with the engines being operated on certain days, including this upcoming August bank holiday weekend (August 24 to 26), when there will also be a Military Vehicle Rally on the Sunday and Monday.

A full list of events can be found on the museum’s website.