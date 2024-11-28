Rundown of festive activities taking place in Sunderland this Christmas

Sunderland is gearing up to become a wonderland this Christmas, with scores of events taking place across the city.

A previous Christmas grotto at The Bridges | Sunderland Echo

From seasonal concerts to bottomless brunches, from wreath making to reindeer dashes – businesses and venues are fully embracing the festivities.

Following on from last week’s light switch on – which heralds the official start of Christmas in the city – businesses are now gearing up for the busiest time of year.

The Bridges has just launched its late night shopping on Thursdays, along with its grotto and its Christmas VR ride.

Sunderland Museum and Winter Gardens will be hosting an afternoon wreath making session on 30 November and anyone missing out can instead book in for one of two sessions at the Fire Station on 1 December at either 1.30pm or 5.30pm.

The Fire Station is also hosting Fireside – open now until New Year’s Day – an outdoor festive pop-up experience, while The Cooper Rose is taking a new twist on an old favourite, with Rock N Roll Bingo sessions on 28 November and 5,12,19 and 26 December.

Fireside winter village at The Fire Station. | Sunderland Echo

The pub will also be hosting a Christmas Crafts event throughout the day on 8 December.

Christmas wouldn’t be Christmas without a market and there is a number on offer.

This includes markets at the Bridges on 8 and 22 December, a festive version of the popular Sunniside Market on 22 December and a Christmas Village being held at the Sheepfolds on 30 November.

Sunderland Museum and Winter Gardens is hosting a Teenage Market on 7 December, where visitors can buy artisan baked goods and gifts created by young people from around the city.

And for anyone wanting to truly get into the spirit of the season, a Candlelight Christmas Concert is being held at Sunderland Minster on December 20.

Sharon Appleby, Chief Executive of Sunderland BID, said that businesses across the city have pulled out all the stops this year.

“There are a huge amount of events and experiences taking place across Sunderland from now right up until the New Year,” she said.

“And we hope by showcasing them in one place it will ensure that nobody misses out.”

Sunderland BID has a Christmas programme at www.sunderlandbid.co.uk/Christmas