Rugby fanzone heading to city centre as World Cup fever takes over Sunderland

Rugby fever is taking over Sunderland with a jam-packed programme of sport, music and entertainment.

As part of the build up to the opening match of the Women’s Rugby World Cup, which takes place at the Stadium of Light on August 22, a fanzone will be installed in the city centre.

Keel Square will come to life with music from an all-female line-up of local artists, with Cortney Dixon, Shannon Pearl, Lottie Willis, Kay Greyson and Du Blonde all taking to a stage to entertain rugby fans descending on the city the evening before kick-off.

More than 40,000 tickets have been sold for England v USA, the opening game of the tournament.

Fairground rides will keep the little ones entertained, and a range of street vendors will take to Keel Square too, as the atmosphere builds ahead of the clash at the Stadium of Light. The fanzone event begins at 4pm and will conclude at 10pm on Thursday.

Sunderland City Council led the bid to bring the Women’s Rugby World Cup to the stadium, and will be opening the Keel Crossing on Friday, for fans making their way to Stadium Park.

Councillor Beth Jones, cabinet member for communities, culture and tourism, said: “We want to create a real feel-good factor ahead of match-day, not only for those attending the game on the Friday but for anyone who wants to soak up the fantastic atmosphere that an occasion like this brings.

“Hosting an international game is a huge privilege, and especially a Women’s World Cup, something that will inspire hundreds and thousands of young girls to pursue a career in sport. The stage is well and truly set for a brilliant game, and we look forward to welcoming visitors the evening before to be part of the build-up and enjoy a packed programme of wonderful entertainment.”

Crowds are expected to gather in Keel Square, with hotels in the city centre fully booked as people come to Sunderland to watch the match. More than 1,000 American fans are among the spectators visiting the city to enjoy the rugby.

The music programme for Thursday’s event has been planned by the team at Sunderland Music City, providing a high-profile stage for emerging local talent and established artists to perform on.

Frankie Francis, Music City Officer at Sunderland Music City, said: “It has been a real privilege to put together a programme of music for the Women’s Rugby World Cup fanzone at Keel Square, because this event attracts a truly international crowd who might be seeing this region’s incredible local artists for the first time.

“We’re really looking forward to seeing lots of people head down to be part of this brilliant event.”

The fanzone will take place from 4pm-10pm on Thursday, 21 August at Keel Square. Admission is free and anyone can attend – even those not planning to attend the rugby the following day.