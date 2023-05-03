RSPCA appeal to trace owner of underweight stray dog found in Sunderland

The underweight animal was struggling to walk when it was found by a member of the public.

The middle-aged male Dogue de Bordeaux/cross Mastiff was taken to a local veterinary practice after being discovered by a kind-hearted rescuer in the Tunstall Hills area of the city on Friday, April 28.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Not microchipped

The dog was found on Friday

The dog’s hips and spine were protruding and there was a distressing tennis ball-sized mass visible near the base of his tail.

Although the animal was wearing a patterned fabric collar, he was found not to be microchipped, and now the RSPCA is appealing to anyone who recognises him to get in touch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

RSPCA inspector Helen Beswick is looking into the incident and has seen the dog. She urged the owner to get in touch, especially if they were struggling to meet the cost of caring for their pet: “We’re very concerned by his poor state of health and the fact he was found wandering about on his own with no apparent owner in sight,” she said.

“He was very weak on his back legs, which bent inwards when he walked, and his hips were dipped and low. He was generally in quite a distressing state and looked uncomfortable.

The mass at the base of the dog's tail

"I’m very keen to establish where he has come from and if he’s under the care of a vet and whether someone is missing him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cost of living help

“We would urge anyone who may be struggling, especially in the current financial climate, to seek help and advice for their pets, rather than waiting and perhaps letting things escalate.”

As the cost of living crisis continues, the RSPCA is providing dedicated support for worried pet owners, with a recently-opened telephone helpline on 0300 123 0650 and an online hub which includes information about pet health care costs.

The animal is not microchipped

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As he was taken in to the vet as a stray, the dog is now being boarded in private kennels by Sunderland City Council.