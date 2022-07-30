Hundreds of people took part in the Rolling Thunder motorbikedisplay, which rode through the town on Saturday afternoon and aimed to raise awareness of veterans’ mental health, as well as money to support those in need.

Veterans travelled from across the country to take part in the procession and show their backing for the cause.

Launched to raise awareness of the difficulities experienced by a number of armed forces veterans, the Rolling Thunder bike movement’s parade moved along Seaham seafront taking in the town’s war memorial and the famous Tommy statue, created by Ray Lonsdale, before a short service of Remembrance.

