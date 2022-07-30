Loading...
The Rolling Thunder procession arrives in Seaham on Saturday, July 30.

Rolling Thunder UK brings campaign for veterans to Seaham with striking motorbike procession passing War Memorial and Tommy statue

A striking motorbike procession rolled through Seaham on Saturday, July 30 in support of armed forces veterans across the nation.

By Debra Fox
Saturday, 30th July 2022, 5:41 pm

Hundreds of people took part in the Rolling Thunder motorbikedisplay, which rode through the town on Saturday afternoon and aimed to raise awareness of veterans’ mental health, as well as money to support those in need.

Veterans travelled from across the country to take part in the procession and show their backing for the cause.

Launched to raise awareness of the difficulities experienced by a number of armed forces veterans, the Rolling Thunder bike movement’s parade moved along Seaham seafront taking in the town’s war memorial and the famous Tommy statue, created by Ray Lonsdale, before a short service of Remembrance.

Our photographer Kevin Brady was there to watch the action.

1. Respect

Hundreds of people showed their support at Saturday's event in Seaham.

Photo: Kevin Brady

2. Landmark

Bikers pass by Ray Lonsdale's Tommy Statue at Terrace Green.

Photo: Kevin Brady

3. Working together

Eights and Aces bikers and armed forces veterans John Main (left) and Andrew Harrison.

Photo: Kevin Brady

4. Leading the way

Veterans and supporters alike took part in the procession to raise awareness and funds for the cause.

Photo: Kevin Brady

