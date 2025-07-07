Roker Beach named as one of the North's best beaches and one of the top 50 in the UK

Roker Beach in Sunderland has been named as one of the best in the UK in the 2025 Sunday Times best beaches awards.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Roker was the only Tyne & Wear beach named in the prestigious list which included locations in popular holiday hotspots such as the Scottish Highlands, Cornwall, Devon and Pembrokeshire.

Roker Beach in Sunderland. | National World

The Sunderland beach was also the only Tyne & Wear location listed as in the running for the North’s best beach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Judges said: “This austere, lighthouse-tipped curve continues to shelter the southern end of Roker’s sands from the cruelty of the North Sea so dramatically described in The Storm — written in 1828 by Sir Cuthbert Sharp, who served as one of the River Wear commissioners.

The long golden sands of Roker Beach. | Creo

“Paddle-boarding and kayaking are on offer from Adventure Sunderland and there are two fish and chip shops, a diner for brunch and an ice cream parlour.”

Judges also described the beach’s water quality as excellent and highlighted how Roker also has lifeguards, disabled access, and toilets.

Popular Northumberland beaches Cocklawburn, Embleton Bay, and Cresswell were also named as three of the North’s best beaches. The overall winner for the North’s best beach is Sandsend in North Yorkshire.

The overall winner for the 2025 UK Beach of the Year is Portstewart in Co Londonderry in Northern Ireland.