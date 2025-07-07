Roker Beach named as one of the North's best beaches and one of the top 50 in the UK
Roker was the only Tyne & Wear beach named in the prestigious list which included locations in popular holiday hotspots such as the Scottish Highlands, Cornwall, Devon and Pembrokeshire.
The Sunderland beach was also the only Tyne & Wear location listed as in the running for the North’s best beach.
Judges said: “This austere, lighthouse-tipped curve continues to shelter the southern end of Roker’s sands from the cruelty of the North Sea so dramatically described in The Storm — written in 1828 by Sir Cuthbert Sharp, who served as one of the River Wear commissioners.
“Paddle-boarding and kayaking are on offer from Adventure Sunderland and there are two fish and chip shops, a diner for brunch and an ice cream parlour.”
Judges also described the beach’s water quality as excellent and highlighted how Roker also has lifeguards, disabled access, and toilets.
Popular Northumberland beaches Cocklawburn, Embleton Bay, and Cresswell were also named as three of the North’s best beaches. The overall winner for the North’s best beach is Sandsend in North Yorkshire.
The overall winner for the 2025 UK Beach of the Year is Portstewart in Co Londonderry in Northern Ireland.
