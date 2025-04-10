Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police officers are appealing for information after a man was seriously injured after reportedly being struck by a van in Sunderland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The collision took place at around 3.30pm on Monday (April 7) on Moorsley Road, in Hetton-le-Hole.

Moorsley Road where the reported incident took place. | Google

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “It was reported that a Ford Transit van had collided with a man who was carrying out works in the road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Emergency services attended where a man in his 30s was found to have sustained serious leg injuries.

“He was taken to hospital for treatment of his injuries – where he remains in a stable condition.”

Police officers are now appealing to the public for information to try and understand the moments leading up to the incident.

They are particularly keen to speak to anyone who may have CCTV or dashcam footage which could assist with their enquiries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone with information should contact Northumbria Police via social media or by using the report page on their website.

You can also can call 101 and quote reference number: NP-20250407-0664.

Dash cam footage can be uploaded via the Northumbria Police website.