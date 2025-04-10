Road worker seriously injured after reported collision with van in Sunderland
The collision took place at around 3.30pm on Monday (April 7) on Moorsley Road, in Hetton-le-Hole.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “It was reported that a Ford Transit van had collided with a man who was carrying out works in the road.
“Emergency services attended where a man in his 30s was found to have sustained serious leg injuries.
“He was taken to hospital for treatment of his injuries – where he remains in a stable condition.”
Police officers are now appealing to the public for information to try and understand the moments leading up to the incident.
They are particularly keen to speak to anyone who may have CCTV or dashcam footage which could assist with their enquiries.
Anyone with information should contact Northumbria Police via social media or by using the report page on their website.
You can also can call 101 and quote reference number: NP-20250407-0664.
Dash cam footage can be uploaded via the Northumbria Police website.
