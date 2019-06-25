RNLI rescue lone sailor off Sunderland's Roker's South Pier after his boat capsizes
A team of volunteer rescuers went to the aid of a sailor who got into trouble in the sea off Roker.
Sunderland’s RNLI team was on a training exercise just before 8pm on Tuesday, June 25, when they were alerted to a sailing dinghy in difficulty south of Roker’s South Pier.
A spokesperson for the charity said: “Our RNLI Atlantic 85 lifeboat quickly arrived on scene to assist the lone sailor who was unable to right his capsized boat and was showing signs of fatigue.
“One of our crew entered the water to help the casualty before further assistance arrived from Sunderland Yacht Club
“The lifeboat brought the casualty onboard and ensured his safe return to Sunderland harbour while his dinghy was brought in alongside the Yacht Club boat.
“Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team was on hand on the shore to ensure the incident was brought to a safe conclusion.”
Earlier this evening, emergency services were called to Hendon Promenade, where a woman who had been in the sea was helped to safety.
A spokesperson for the Coastguard said: “Shortly after arriving home from the previous incident we were called to a yatch in difficulty just outside of the south pier.
“Fortunately, RNLI - Sunderland Lifeboat Station were out on exercise and quickly arrived on scene to stabalise the vessel and assist the casualty onto the safety of the lifeboat.
“The safety boat from sunderland yatch club was able to transport the vessel back to shore where it was taken out of the water.
“Coastguard Rescue officers maintained observation and were on hand to give some safety advice when the casualty returned to shore fit and well.
“Anyone participating in activities at sea whatever the conditions should ensure they have an appropriate means of calling for help should they get into difficulty.”
They added this could be using a mobile phone stored in a plastic bag to call 999, in more remote locations a 406 Personal Locator Beacon, known as an Emergency Positioning indicating radio beacon (EPIRB) or a VHF marine band radio – fitted with DSC if possible – to call the Coastguard on channel 16.