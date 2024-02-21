Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) is on the hunt for budding lifeguards to launch their lifesaving careers on Sunderland's beaches.

Recruitment for this season’s lifeguard team has started nationally in preparation for providing local authorities and landowners with the service they request to keep the nation’s beachgoers safe this summer, including those visiting Roker and Seaburn.

The charity’s lifeguards not only rescue those in difficulty in the water, they also provide vital beach first-aid and safety advice to ensure visitors can return home safely.

In 2022, RNLI lifeguards provided patrols and responded to more than 18,000 incidents across the country, helping more than 24,000 people in need and saving 117 lives.

Last summer, lifeguards plucked stricken swimmers from powerful rip currents, saved children being blown offshore in inflatables, came to the aid of paddleboarders and gave lifesaving CPR on beaches among the thousands of incidents they attended.

Successful applicants will receive world-class lifesaving training, enjoy good rates of pay, the possibility of flexible working patterns and develop valuable skills for a future career.

Sean Mills Lifeguard Supervisor for Tyne and Wear, said: "To anyone thinking of becoming a lifeguard, just do it. It’s the best job, it’s so rewarding, and it keeps getting better – there’s so much opportunity for growth in the role.

"I love being outside on the beach all summer and sharing my knowledge with people. It often doesn’t feel like a job because I enjoy it so much, which is something a lot of lifeguards say."

Lee Fisher, Lifeguard Experience Manager said: "Beach lifeguarding is a great opportunity and a very rewarding role that changes lives – including your own – all whilst enjoying the beach as your office.

"Our lifeguards range from teenagers all the way up to lifesavers in their 70s, as long as you meet the fitness requirements and you are over 16 years old, there could be a role for you.

"The job also has great paths for progression - we have lifeguards who have been working for the RNLI for years, both on the beach and as part of our support teams, and the skills you gain can make an ideal first step towards many careers. It’s a great opportunity whether you want a rewarding summer job or to pursue a career in lifesaving."

Find out more about becoming a lifeguard at rnli.org/BeALifeguard.

Fitness requirements

::Complete a 400m pool swim in under 7½ minutes, the first 200m of which must be completed in under 3½ minutes.

::Complete a 25m pool swim underwater and a 25m surface swim consecutively in under 50 seconds.