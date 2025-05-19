Dedicated lifeguards from RNLI will be back in post from this weekend for the summer season.

Lifeguard Supervisor Training at Roker Sunderland | RNLI/Lauren Wright

The charity’s lifeguards will be at their posts from 10am to 6pm on Saturday, May 24, at beaches in Sunderland and South Tyneside, with the daily service then operating until Sunday, September 4.

The majority of the role, 95% in fact, is preventative and the team has completed extensive training, including exercises at Roker, to prepare them for the busy summer season.

This ensures that every RNLI lifeguard has the vital skill set to enable them to deal with everything from locating missing children through to performing major first-aid and lifesaving rescues.

RNLI Lifeguard Supervisor, Sean Mills, said: “Following a stringent training programme our charity’s lifeguards are in peak condition and they’re really looking forward to returning to their posts.

“Come rain or shine we’ll be there to offer friendly safety advice such as always to swim between the red and yellow flags and information on tide times.

“We always advise people to visit a lifeguarded beach. It’s great to see visitors enjoying the coast with the extra peace of mind of knowing that we are there should they need us.”

The RNLI runs the lifeguard service in partnership with the local councils.

Councillor Ernest Gibson, Lead Member for Neighbourhoods and Climate Change at South Tyneside Council, said: “We pride ourselves on the standards of our beaches and the services they provide for the thousands of visitors they receive every year.

“Our partnership with the RNLI recognises our commitment to delivering first class beach and water safety and we are delighted to welcome them back this year.

“The summer lifeguard patrols also enhance the offer at Sandhaven, which was recently awarded a Seaside Award. This means visitors can be confident the beach is not only as safe as can be but maintained to the highest standards.

“While we want people to have a great time at our coastline, we would always urge visitors to treat these areas with the greatest respect, to think about water safety at all times and follow the advice available.”

Sea safety tips

Lifeguard training on Roker beach | RNLI/Lauren Wright

When visiting the beach this summer remember:

*Visit a lifeguarded beach and swim between the red and yellow flags

*Keep a close eye on your family - on the beach and in the water - don't allow your family to swim alone.

*If you fall into the water unexpectedly, FLOAT TO LIVE. Find out how here: Float To Live – What To Do In An Emergency – RNLI

To learn more about RNLI lifeguarded beaches visit: RNLI Lifeguards In The UK And Channel Islands