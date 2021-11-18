More than 650 riders have entered cyclo-cross events at Herrington Country Park, with two days of racing on Saturday and Sunday, November 20 and 21, in Round 4 of the HSBC National Cyclo-cross Championships

Both days will see riders compete in short, sharp, off-road races on skinny tyres, over mud, hurdles, and other obstacles

Races take place in age groups, finishing with elite level races for both male and female riders on Sunday afternoon

The City Council’s Cabinet Member for Vibrant City, Coun Linda Williams said: "It’s thrilling news that this national event is taking place in Sunderland over the weekend as we share and show our vibrant city.

"Our annual Active Sunderland BIG Bike Ride is now in its tenth year, we are continuing to upgrade our routes and facilities for all cyclists, and our city’s love of cycling continues to grow. Whether you’re resident or a visitor, everyone will enjoy this spectacular event."

British Cycling Head of Sport and Major Events, Jonathan Day, added: "We're delighted to be taking one of our showpiece cyclo-cross events back to Sunderland this weekend, and we're incredibly thankful for the efforts of the event organiser, Sunderland City Council and other local partners to put on such a fantastic weekend of racing."Set in the beautiful surroundings of Herrington Country Park, whether you're a cyclo-cross fan or entirely new to the sport I know it'll be a fantastic spectacle and a great family day out."

Telenet Fidea Lions' Tom Pidcock wins the Men's U23 title four years ago

Spectators are welcome and entry is free, including parking. There will also be an event village with merchandise, plus hot and cold food and refreshments.

Races start from 9.40am and run until 4pm on both days.Drivers should note:

:: The car park closest to the main building will be closed to accommodate event infrastructure. Disabled parking will be maintained:: The skate park access road will also be closed from the junction of the main road through the park:: All other car parks are open and accessible for all visitorsMore info at: Britishcycling.org

Hetton Lyons Country Park welcomed an event in 2018

