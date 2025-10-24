Reverend and the Makers announce intimate Sunderland show - here's how to get tickets

Tickets are set to get snapped up as Reverend & the Makers perform an intimate Sunderland show.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Sheffield five-piece have added new dates and locations to their Old Socials Clubs Tour due to high demand.

Reverend and the Makers are heading to Sunderland | Photo by Ed Cooke

Now comprising 13 dates, the tour will see Reverend & The Makers embark on an underplay tour of intimate venues in November and December - including Sunderland’s Independent, in Holmeside, on November 25.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The announcement comes today as the band share their video for new single UFO.

Shot around Bristol and Bath, it features Jon and Laura McClure riding Vespas through the English countryside, culminating in the couple dancing in a crop circle.

Tickets for the new dates will go on pre-sale on Wednesday 29th October and general sale on Friday 31st October.

Tickets will be available from reverendandthemakers.co.uk and from 10am on October 31 at www.independentsunderland.com

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The band’s eighth studio album, Is This How Happiness Feels?’, is set for release on April 24th, 2026 through Distiller Records, with UFO the third release from the record.

It features 13 tracks and was produced by Danny Lafrombé and Jon McClure. It’s the follow up to Reverend & The Makers Top 10 album, Heatwave In The Cold North.

Speaking about new single UFO, frontman Jon McClure said: “I used to think UFO types were barmy. But maybe they’re not. Nobody knows, do they really? What is for certain is that if aliens do come, we should sort our sh*t out here on earth beforehand.”

The Old Socials Club Tour in full

20th Nov Blackwood, Blackwood Miner’s Institute

23rd Nov East Lancashire, St Mary’s Chambers

25th Nov Sunderland, The Independent

26th Nov Carlisle, The Brickyard (SOLD OUT)

27th Nov Dunfermline, British Legion (SOLD OUT)

28th Nov Harrogate, Bilton WMC (SOLD OUT)

1st Dec Hull, The Welly (SOLD OUT)

2nd Dec Grimsby, Docks Academy

3rd Dec Cambridge, MASH (SOLD OUT)

5th Dec Sheffield, Crookes Social Club (SOLD OUT)

7th Dec Blackpool, Bootleg Social

9th Dec London, Moth Club (SOLD OUT)

10th Dec Doncaster, Askern Working Men’s Club

11th Dec Sheffield, Crookes Social Club