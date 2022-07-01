Restoration works at historic social club approved by city planning chiefs

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Original plans for renovations at Newbottle Workingmens Social Club included replacing timber windows and redecorating painted stonework and railings to match existing colours.

According to documents submitted to Sunderland City Council, the proposed replacement windows would be “unopenable to combat the chance of further break ins”, improve the building’s appearance and “enhance thermal resistance”.

During consultation however, the council’s conservation team requested a site visit to “fully assess the merits of the proposals”.

Newbottle Workmens Club

A consultation statement claimed good practice for listed buildings is to “retain, repair and upgrade if necessary historic features” and “only replace these features if they are beyond economic repair”.

Following the appraisal, plans were amended, seeking permission for the “refurbishment of existing timber sliding sash windows and redecoration of existing stonework and railings to match existing colours”.

After assessing the revised application planning chiefs approved the plans and listed building consent for the works last month (June 24).

Planning documents describe the social club as an “impressive and significant Grade II-listed former Georgian house and the most imposing building at the heart of Newbottle Village Conservation Area”.

Features include “stone quoins” and “six-over-six pane traditional sash windows” which are “typical of its early-mid 18th century date”.

The building is currently listed by Historic England as “Newbottle Working Men’s Club”.

According to planning documents, the current premises has bar and function facilities on the ground and first floors with the third floor being vacant.